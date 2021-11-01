The Firm benefited ‘globally’ from covid-19 pandemic: report

 
Experts believe the royal family was able to make good use of the covid-19 pandemic and turned it into a major propeller for their global presence.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this claim while speaking to GB News.

There she started off by addressing the Queen’s most recent Zoom meeting with the judging committee, the Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage.

Per Ms. Schofield’s thoughts, "She is so chipper, so witty, she's on her game and I absolutely adore her so I look forward to seeing her again soon but I am perfectly okay with just seeing her over Zoom.”

"I almost feel like the pandemic was really beneficial for the Royal Family's brand, because all of a sudden, instead of just shaking hands with strangers on the street which they were no longer able to do, we were able to see them communicating with all of these charity workers, with all these NHS workers.

"We were actually able to see them engage with people for the first time to communicate back and forth, we got to hear their voices more often, we got to see Prince William's quick wit.”

"I think that while it's been a horrible time for the world, as far as the Royal Family's brand is concerned, it almost elevated them globally.”

"We've had more access to them than we've ever had before and specifically with the Queen, we've heard her speak more in the last year and a half than we've heard in so long. “

"I think it's benefitted that brand immensely for them to have to convert to Zoom, to have to convert to the digital age or 'mechanically' and have to communicate with their subjects that way."

