Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2016 Halloween went south for this reason

Prince Harry had decided to pay a visit in 2016 to his then girlfriend now wife Meghan Markle in Canada when things took a horrible turn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a call from Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace to tell them that their relationship was going to be made public.

In the biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it unearthed how the pair’s "perfect" evening, which happened to be Halloween as well, went south.

"They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate," they wrote.

"Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays.

"The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto. A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit.

"It was possibly the perfect night out - until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news."

According to the biography, the duo were very "upset" and "angry" after learning that their romance was going to turn public.