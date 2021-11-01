 
entertainment
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2016 Halloween went south for this reason

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles 2016 Halloween went south for this reason

Prince Harry had decided to pay a visit in 2016 to his then girlfriend now wife Meghan Markle in Canada when things took a horrible turn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a call from Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace to tell them that their relationship was going to be made public.

In the biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it unearthed how the pair’s "perfect" evening, which happened to be Halloween as well, went south.

"They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate," they wrote.

"Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays.

"The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto. A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit.

"It was possibly the perfect night out - until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news."

According to the biography, the duo were very "upset" and "angry" after learning that their romance was going to turn public. 

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran says Elton John 'calls him everyday'

Ed Sheeran says Elton John 'calls him everyday'

Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Multiple accidental shootings took place on Rust set before Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Amber Heard in legal trouble over dog smuggling case

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location

Reese Witherspoon credits Issa Rae for permission to shoot at special location
Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'

Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress was 'spooky'
Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween

Heidi Klum shares spooky short film with family to celebrate Halloween
'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress

'Dune' tops box office again as 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho' fail to impress
Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy
Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’

Idris Elba claims DJ set at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job’
Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US

Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US
Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr slams ‘money grabbing’ tendencies
Thomas Markle Jr unearths ‘unsettling’ relationship dynamic with ex Trevor Engelson

Thomas Markle Jr unearths ‘unsettling’ relationship dynamic with ex Trevor Engelson

Latest

view all