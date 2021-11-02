King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan

It's superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and Twitter cannot stop heaping praises on the actor's decade long stardom.

Shah Rukh, who is fondly known as King Khan in Bollywood, began his career in 1992 with blockbuster film Deewana and the rest is history. The actor ever since has channeled the magic of his charm in more than 100 movies.

Fans today are marking the star's birthday by recalling some of his most iconic roles.

"Words can't describe these emotions! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Happiest birthday to the one & only #ShahRukhKhan," Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders paid him a tribute with an awe-inspiring photo.



"Happy birthday to @iamsrk wishing you further more achievements as king of Bollywood," added one fan on the micro-blogging app.

Another fan of SRK, also turned to his Twitter and congratulated the star on his special day, marking the celebration more important after the son Aryan Khan's bail.

"Dear @iamsrk - Of course you have more of everything than you will ever need. But this November 2nd is likely more special than any. So this time it's a wish from one father to another, wish you nothing but peace and happiness. God bless you. #HappyBirthdaySRK."

"I am running in a race and people are running on the other track,l'm in a race with myself." added another fan with a quote from the actor himself.



"The Greatest There Was,The Greatest There Is,The Greatest There Ever Will Be," wrote a fan, sharing an anecdote from the star's earlier career days.

"We can’t keep calm its #HappyBirthdaySRK day," captioned one fan.

"Here’s to the man of strength, power and humility. Wishing you a very happy [email protected]," wrote Indian politician Rukshmani Kumari.

Another fan shared SRK's photo from 2016."On his birthday today, #ShahRukhKhan would remember that the greatest wealth he has earned is the love of his fans. Here's wishing they continue supporting him the way they have over the last month.The pic, when I captured him in his element, in 2016."

