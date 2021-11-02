 
sports
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

— Twitter/AFP
— Twitter/AFP

With three wins out of three so far, Pakistan will take on Namibia today in what is expected to be an interesting encounter as both teams will face each other for the first time in T20Is.

The Pakistan team management is likely to make a couple of changes in the squad to test the bench strength. 

Today’s T20 World Cup clash has assumed importance as Pakistan can cement its place in the semi-final if it wins the match.

Related items

In a video ahead of the match, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam said: “In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency. We can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best.” 

Match Timing: 7pm (PST).

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: ICC suspends English umpire for breaching bio-secure protocols

T20 World Cup: ICC suspends English umpire for breaching bio-secure protocols
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam warns against complacency ahead of Namibia match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam warns against complacency ahead of Namibia match
T20 World Cup: Buttler says maiden T20 ton at World Cup is 'right up there'

T20 World Cup: Buttler says maiden T20 ton at World Cup is 'right up there'
Two Pakistanis depart for Dubai to represent nation at golf championship

Two Pakistanis depart for Dubai to represent nation at golf championship
T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler guides England to easy victory over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler guides England to easy victory over Sri Lanka
Azhar Mahmood did not change nationality for IPL, clarifies wife

Azhar Mahmood did not change nationality for IPL, clarifies wife
T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan pays tribute to Asghar Afghan

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan pays tribute to Asghar Afghan
'You are not gods': Fan lashes out at BCCI, IPL after India lose against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

'You are not gods': Fan lashes out at BCCI, IPL after India lose against New Zealand in T20 World Cup
'Weak statement': Former Indian great criticises Kohli's statement after New Zealand loss

'Weak statement': Former Indian great criticises Kohli's statement after New Zealand loss
Pakistan's morale is very high at the moment: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's morale is very high at the moment: Shoaib Malik
Outrage on Twitter over horrific abuse targeted at Virat Kohli’s infant daughter

Outrage on Twitter over horrific abuse targeted at Virat Kohli’s infant daughter
T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricketers come out in support of Indian team

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricketers come out in support of Indian team

Latest

view all