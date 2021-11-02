Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match time

— Twitter/AFP

With three wins out of three so far, Pakistan will take on Namibia today in what is expected to be an interesting encounter as both teams will face each other for the first time in T20Is.

The Pakistan team management is likely to make a couple of changes in the squad to test the bench strength.

Today’s T20 World Cup clash has assumed importance as Pakistan can cement its place in the semi-final if it wins the match.



Related items T20 World Cup: Babar Azam warns against complacency ahead of Namibia match

In a video ahead of the match, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam said: “In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency. We can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best.”



Match Timing: 7pm (PST).



Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi