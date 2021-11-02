 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Body language expert dissects Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidsons relationship

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson remain mum about their alleged romance body language expert Judi James shared what could be happening between the two.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Judi examined the photos of Kim and Pete holding hands as they went on a scary ride and said that while there was no other apparent PDA, "friends would possibly act differently".

"Pete Davidson is like catnip to many A-list celebrities which is probably why speculation about some kind of romance with Kim after the pair flirted and kissed on screen on Saturday Night Live was always going to be on the cards," she said. 

"Sharing a ride here they have sent the rumour mill into overdrive although, maybe sadly, their body language is very thin gruel indeed in these current photos.

"They show the pair at the end of the ride and Pete’s hands look busy trying to unbuckle rather than to clasp Kim’s.

"What they are doing that could well feed the rumours though, is trying to ignore one another and to hide from the cameras. Friends would possibly act differently, with Pete perhaps waiting to help Kim out of the carriage and share some laughter rather than dashing off, giving her a view of his back.

"So it’s what they’re not doing rather than what they are doing that could fuel the rumours here."

More From Entertainment:

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to Dylan Meyer
Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed

Halyna Hutchins's final words before tragic Alec Baldwin shooting unearthed
Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life

Scott Disick reveals reason of his ‘love’ for life
Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech

Queen Elizabeth wears symbolic brooch from her wedding during Cope26 speech
David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween

David Beckham, daughter Harper bake 'spooky' treats on Halloween
Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere

Jason Momoa contracts COVID-19 after attending 'Dune' premiere
Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus

Ed Sheeran 'excited' to return to work as he recovers from coronavirus
Assistant director on Baldwin movie breaks silence over fatal shooting

Assistant director on Baldwin movie breaks silence over fatal shooting
Humaima Malick meets 'man behind world famous Turkish series 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Humaima Malick meets 'man behind world famous Turkish series 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'
Caitlyn Jenner reminiscences Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wedding

Caitlyn Jenner reminiscences Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wedding

Ice Cube turns down $9 million offer to star in a comedy film

Ice Cube turns down $9 million offer to star in a comedy film

Maya Hawke shares why her famous parents didn't initially support her acting career

Maya Hawke shares why her famous parents didn't initially support her acting career

Latest

view all