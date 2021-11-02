 
T20 World Cup: Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England, Kevin Pietersen says

Former English skipper Kevin Pietersen. — Reuters
Pakistan and England are having a dream run in their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign so far as they have won all their matches and sit right at the top of the points table in their respective groups.

Keeping in view the scorecards, former English skipper Kevin Pietersen has stated that only Afghanistan or Pakistan can beat England in the T20 World Cup — as long as certain conditions are fulfilled.

Pietersen wrote on Twitter: “Only Pakistan or Afghanistan can beat England in this T20 World Cup.”

He said, with a big BUT, however, that pitch conditions will play a huge role in the contest, as the game would be played on a used wicket in Sharjah which has already slowed down.

"Anywhere else, just hand England the trophy,” he remarked.

