Hailey Bieber opens up about marital problems with hubby Justin Bieber

Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Supermodel Hailey Bieber shared the truth about her married life, saying she was 'crying' to her mum down the phone about the state of her marriage with the Canadian pop star.

The 24-year-supermodel candidly recalled the moment when she phoned to her mum, saying she 'just can't do it' anymore during a tough point in her relationship with the singer.

Hailey, while speaking on podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, explained that she called her mother Kennya Baldwin while she was upset.

The fashionista said: "I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever.'"

However, Hailey revealed that her mum - who has been married to dad Stephen Baldwin for over 30 years - stayed calm and insisted that the difficult phase would pass.

The model continued: "And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you.'"

She went on to say that she didn't feel as though she would have been able to get over the rough patch if it weren't for the support of her family.

Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving hair salon wearing her husband Justin's initials around her neck after opening up about past marital problems.

