Alicia Keys shows off ‘dreamy’ California mansion with bae Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys recently teamed up with her bae Swizz Beatz and showed off her brand new California mansion.

The duo gave this inside look in a new video for the Architectural Digest (AD) YouTube channel.

In it, they opened the door to their private life and showed off the scenic view out from their Oceanside “art-filled, modernist home" which sits in the centre of sunny La Jolla, California, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean.

The creator of this abode is Wallace E. Cunningham and he worked alongside AD 100 designer Kelly Behun to create this “literal Dreamland" for the couple.

In the video even Keys can be heard telling the interviewer, "[It's] a place to create dreams and to be bold enough to dream your wildest dream — for us to even be here is a wildest dream.” (Sic)

Beatz also chimed in at one point and admitted that their house of eight years is “incredibly important” and the decision to hire Ms Behun was because her work left ‘soulful pieces’ into everything she designed.

