Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Dwayne Johnson announces new #KindnessCAN initiative on TikTok

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Dwayne Johnson rejoices in the light, love and kindness being spread around by people through the TikTok #KindnessCAN initiative.

The actor shared updates from his newly launched initiative on Instagram, and also included a video collage that featured a collection of all the good other people are spreading on TikTok.

It also included a caption that showcased his excitement over it all and it read, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

As many of you know, this is a quote I’ve carried with me since I was 15 (though I was still getting suspended from school) and continues to influence my life daily.”

“JOIN OUR KINDNESS MOVEMENT LIVE on TikTok NOVEMBER 13th to raise awareness for @madeofmillions - a global non-profit organization that is trying to erase the stigma around mental health.”

And most importantly, remember you have the power to change someone’s day. By being KIND. ~ DJ”

Check it out below:



