Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Thomas Markle Jr. recently issued a desperate plea to Meghan Markle in an attempt to meet Archie and baby Lilibet.

The reality TV star shared his desperate plea on live television, in a desperate attempt to get visitation rights with his niece Lilibet and nephew Archie.

On the Australian reality show Big Brother VIP, the 40-year-old admitted that he’s doing the show just so Meghan could hear his apology live and first-hand.

He claimed, “That’s why I’m doing this, so she can see the real me.”

He also went on to admit, “I want everybody watching to take away this side of me, the real me. “I am loveable, nice, I’ll give you the shirt off my back, I’m funny.”

Thomas also made an oath during his on-air time and admitted he won’t even use a future meeting with the kids as an exposure opportunity.

He also told Australia’s New Idea, “I don't need a photo-op to go see my sister, and I don't want a story behind it.”

“I don't want anything, I would just love to go over to their home and knock on the door, give her a big hug and kiss, and say I missed the hell out of her and apologise right to her face.”

