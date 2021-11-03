Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decisions over Archie and baby Lilibet’s christening has sparked a wide array of fears as many suspect the ‘beginning of the end’ for royals is coming.



Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers made this claim during a podcast appearance on Pod Save the Queen.

There Mr Myers started off by admitting the Sussex’s decisions may spell the “beginning of the end” for the Royal Family.

He was also quoted saying, “It will be very interesting to see, if it is in the States, whether there are pictures that emerge over in the States, whether you get to know who her godparents are.”

“Hark back to the time where it became such an issue that Harry and Meghan decided not to release the names of the godparents.”

“It will be very interesting to see, if it is in the States, whether there are pictures that emerge over in the States, whether you get to know who her godparents are.”

“Hark back to the time where it became such an issue that Harry and Meghan decided not to release the names of the godparents.”