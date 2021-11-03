Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report

Experts speculate that the recent shift in Kate Middleton’s response towards Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift signals a potential role change for the Duchess.



Many believe she may be taking on the role left vacant by Prince Philip’s passing and has become the Firm’s newest peacemaker.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl made this claim in her 2021 documentary titled Kate: A Young Queen in Waiting.

There she was quoted saying, “Kate has been, very much, a peacemaker behind the scenes. It’s no secret that the brothers fell out really very badly. At one point they weren’t even talking.

She also went on to speculate, “There have been deep strains and tensions, and a rift which has really divided the heart of the Royal Family.”

“In many ways, the Royal Family have lost the patriarchal figure. Prince Philip was often the one who would sort out rifts within the family, and here was Kate stepping into that role. I don’t think anyone could have watched the funeral and not thought of the brothers walking behind Diana’s coffin.”

Before concluding she added, “William didn’t want to walk and Philip said to him ‘if I walk, will you walk?’ and I think we’ve almost seen Kate say to William ‘if I talk, will you talk’. She instigated what seemed like a very natural coming together of the boys, and they did talk.”