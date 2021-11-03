 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report
Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report

Experts speculate that the recent shift in Kate Middleton’s response towards Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift signals a potential role change for the Duchess.

Many believe she may be taking on the role left vacant by Prince Philip’s passing and has become the Firm’s newest peacemaker.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl made this claim in her 2021 documentary titled Kate: A Young Queen in Waiting.

There she was quoted saying, “Kate has been, very much, a peacemaker behind the scenes. It’s no secret that the brothers fell out really very badly. At one point they weren’t even talking.

She also went on to speculate, “There have been deep strains and tensions, and a rift which has really divided the heart of the Royal Family.”

“In many ways, the Royal Family have lost the patriarchal figure. Prince Philip was often the one who would sort out rifts within the family, and here was Kate stepping into that role. I don’t think anyone could have watched the funeral and not thought of the brothers walking behind Diana’s coffin.”

Before concluding she added, “William didn’t want to walk and Philip said to him ‘if I walk, will you walk?’ and I think we’ve almost seen Kate say to William ‘if I talk, will you talk’. She instigated what seemed like a very natural coming together of the boys, and they did talk.”

More From Entertainment:

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'
Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement

Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement
Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’

Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’
Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19
Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Prince William’s tactic to evade the press ‘scares’ Queen ‘to death’: report

Prince William’s tactic to evade the press ‘scares’ Queen ‘to death’: report
Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships
Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report

Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report
Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?

Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?
Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Latest

view all