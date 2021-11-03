 
entertainment
New York Times' latest film to decode Janet Jackson's Super Bowl malfunction

Janet Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction has been included for the latest installment of New York Times Presents documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.

The film will premiere on November 19th on Hulu and will walk through Justin Timberlake and Jackson's on-stage dress rip scandal and speculations that went on for 15 years.

Rare videos of the night, interviews of media fraternity and the veteran's family members will be made part of the one-hour special episode.

People who were present in the booth that night in Houston will also share their side of stories.

For those unversed, the Five Hundred Miles singer, while performing on stage, ripped a piece of cloth off Janet’s bodice that resulted in multiple fines and severe career damage to All For You singer.

