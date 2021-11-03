 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Riz Ahmed emphasizes on 'better Muslim representation' in Western movies

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Riz Ahmed emphasizes on better Muslim representation in Western movies
Riz Ahmed emphasizes on 'better Muslim representation' in Western movies

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed is sharing his concerns around better representation of Muslim characters in western movies.

In a recent interview, with British GQ, the 38-year-old actor exclusively talked about how the British culture has a 'blind spot' for lack of diversity.

"It's not surprising, but it is shocking. It's a blind spot that's all over our culture," began Riz.

He continued, "And it costs lives. Countries get invaded, hate crimes go up, laws get passed. So off the back of that we're thinking, 'What do we need to shift?' And, actually, it's about empowering people to tell their own story."

Riz is currently working on film Mogul Mowgli. The actor is essaying the role of a British-Pakistani rapper diagnosed with a degenerative autoimmune disease. 

More From Entertainment:

Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade
Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry
Kylie Jenner fuels marriage rumours with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner fuels marriage rumours with Travis Scott

Shakira opens up about shocking wild boar ambush: “It was wild”

Shakira opens up about shocking wild boar ambush: “It was wild”
BTS fans erupts into a frenzy over Jimin, V’s credits in ‘Eternals’

BTS fans erupts into a frenzy over Jimin, V’s credits in ‘Eternals’
Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'

Meghan Markle’s feminist speech 'caught Palace on back foot'
Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement

Scott Disick drops sweet comment on Kourtney’s post after her engagement
New York Times’ latest film to decode Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl malfunction

New York Times’ latest film to decode Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl malfunction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fighting to stay in the limelight’ after Biden letter snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fighting to stay in the limelight’ after Biden letter snub
Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report

Kate Middleton ‘taking on’ Prince Philip’s role amid royal rift: report
Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’

Queen Elizabeth mourns Prince Philip in COP2 speech: ‘My dear late husband’

Latest

view all