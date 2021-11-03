 
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Brad Pitt has huge cloud hanging over him amid Angelia Jolie

Brad Pitt is reportedly having a “huge cloud hanging over him” amid his ups and down with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

A source shared on US Weekly that the actor is trying to "be positive".

"Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now,"

As for now the actor doesn’t view dating as "a priority" at the moment. 

"He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.”

The news comes after his attorneys have filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of the actor's ongoing custody case with his ex-wife. 

The new petition comes after Judge John Ouderkirk in an opinion, submitted by three appellate judges, was disqualified from the custody case.

The petition argues that disqualifying Ouderkirk "effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California.

Pitt challenged ruling that gave Angelina Jolie a big win in custody battle.

Brad Pitt is seeking a review of a California appellate court's ruling last month to disqualify the private judge he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie picked more than four years ago to oversee their divorce and contentious custody dispute.

