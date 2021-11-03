Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday

US reality TV star Kris Jenner extended love and sweet wishes to her most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall Jenner on 26th birthday on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, Kris shared stunning throwback photos of Kendall to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote “Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!”

“Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!!

She continued “You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy.”



