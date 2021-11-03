 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday
Kris Jenner wishes most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall on her 26th birthday

US reality TV star Kris Jenner extended love and sweet wishes to her most ‘stylish’ daughter Kendall Jenner on 26th birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kris shared stunning throwback photos of Kendall to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote “Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!”

“Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!!

She continued “You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy.”


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian sizzles the cozy night-out look in thigh-high boots
Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan

Ertugrul's Bamsi Bey actor arrives in Pakistan
Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media

Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media
Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Brad Pitt has 'huge cloud hanging over him' amid Angelia Jolie

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to marry Travis Scott ahead of baby no.2?
Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year

Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year
Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'
Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi
Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Justin Bieber, Coldplay and others to perform at ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ 2021

Riz Ahmed emphasizes on 'better Muslim representation' in Western movies

Riz Ahmed emphasizes on 'better Muslim representation' in Western movies
Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade
Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

Kumail Nanjiani heaps praises on Pakistan cricket team after T20 semi-final entry

Latest

view all