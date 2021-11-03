 
sports
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Reuters

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid appointed head coach

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Former India captain Rahul Dravid. — Reuters
Former India captain Rahul Dravid. — Reuters

BENGALURU: Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed the head coach of the men's national team to succeed Ravi Shastri, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men)," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand."

Dravid said it was an "absolute honour" to take charge of the team.

"I'm really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Dravid said.

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, Under-19 and India 'A' setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

"There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, had ruled out seeking an extension after his tenure expires following the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.


More From Sports:

'Fixed': Pakistani Twitterati suspect foul play as India pounds Afghanistan

'Fixed': Pakistani Twitterati suspect foul play as India pounds Afghanistan
T20 World Cup: Setback for England as injury rules Tymal Mills out of World Cup

T20 World Cup: Setback for England as injury rules Tymal Mills out of World Cup
T20 World Cup: Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run victory over Scotland

T20 World Cup: Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run victory over Scotland
India vs Afghanistan: India pound Afghanistan bowlers, set 211-run target

India vs Afghanistan: India pound Afghanistan bowlers, set 211-run target
'It is, indeed, a proud moment', Babar Azam comments on his ICC ranking

'It is, indeed, a proud moment', Babar Azam comments on his ICC ranking
'Cycle Vaughan': Michael Vaughan gets a taste of his own medicine after getting Babar Azam's name wrong

'Cycle Vaughan': Michael Vaughan gets a taste of his own medicine after getting Babar Azam's name wrong
T20 World Cup: Kohli 'never impressed me' as a strategist, says Gautam Gambhir

T20 World Cup: Kohli 'never impressed me' as a strategist, says Gautam Gambhir
Twitter bends the knee for 'King' Babar Azam after he tops T20 rankings

Twitter bends the knee for 'King' Babar Azam after he tops T20 rankings
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in ICC T20I Rankings

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in ICC T20I Rankings
ICC Rankings: 'King' Babar Azam dethrones Dawid Malan, becomes No 1 T20 batter again

ICC Rankings: 'King' Babar Azam dethrones Dawid Malan, becomes No 1 T20 batter again
T20 World Cup: 'Namibia enjoyed playing against Pakistan'

T20 World Cup: 'Namibia enjoyed playing against Pakistan'
Pak vs WI: ‘Foolproof security plan’ prepared for Pakistan vs West Indies women series

Pak vs WI: ‘Foolproof security plan’ prepared for Pakistan vs West Indies women series

Latest

view all