Thursday Nov 04 2021
Photo: Saif Ali Khan playing with little Jeh is the best thing you'll see on internet today!

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a glimpse of bonding time between husband Saif Ali Khan and younger son Jehangir.

The Veere Di Wedding star turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable photo of Saif playing with Jeh as the nine-month-old lies on a mat in surrounded by his stuffed toys. 

"Love and light," captioned Kareena alongside the photo of Saif a navy blue t-shirt while Jeh in a beige onesie.

Kareena and Saif are currently vacationing in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan along with their two sons- Taimur and Jeh.

