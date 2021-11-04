Man who filmed PPP MPA’s guest hunting houbara bustard found dead

A man who posted a video of a PPP MPA’s foreign guest hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district on social media is found dead in Karachi.

The police have got conducted the postmortem of Nazim Jhokio at a hospital.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah takes notice of the murder.

ISLAMABAD: A man who recently posted a video of a PPP MPA’s foreign guest hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district on social media was found dead in Karachi’s Malir district on Wednesday.

A few days back, the man named Nazim Jhokio had stopped a car having foreign registration number plate and asked the people sitting inside the vehicle that why they blocked the road and what were they doing here? During the verbal brawl, the youth filmed the entire episode.

The people gave him death threats and tried to snatch his mobile. He, somehow, managed to escape from the scene and uploaded the video on social media platforms which went viral.

On Wednesday, the police recovered Nazim Jhokio's dead body from Memon Goth in Malir and got his postmortem conducted at a hospital.

His family, however, accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais of having Nazim Jhokio killed. The PPP MPA called him at his house and subjected him to severe torture, his family clamed. The family said that Nazim Jhokio was tortured to death by the PPP lawmaker.

The police have registered a murder case against MPA Jam Awais, Niaz Salar and others.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and directed the authorities to provide justice to the victim’s family.

Protestors block National Highway

On Thursday morning, the bereaved family members and local residents staged a protest demonstration against the murder at the National Highway.

They blocked the highway with burning tyres that caused the complete suspension of traffic between Karachi and Thatta. The protestors were chanting slogans against the police and the Sindh government. They said their protest will continue till the detention of the suspects involved in the murder.