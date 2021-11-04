India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy

 
Former international cricketers David Gower and Rashid Latif Wednesday clarified what really went down when Virat Kohli lost the toss to Afghanistan's Nabi, who chose to bowl first. 

A hapless performance by Afghanistan led many in Pakistan to believe that the match between the two teams was "fixed". 

"Fixed" and "#WellPaidIndia" started trending on Twitter after India thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs. A video clip of the toss between the two captains, Mohammad Nabi and Virat Kohli, went viral on social media. 

In the video clip, Nabi can be seen telling Kohli "we're going to bowl first" after which he repeats the same into the microphone. 

Many Twitter users in Pakistan thought it was Kohli who was issuing directives to the Afghanistan skipper. They cited the clip as evidence the game fixture between the two sides was fixed. 

However, former England batsman David Gower spoke on the controversy during the show Game on Hai at PTV Sports. 

"To me, there's nothing to worry about," said Gower. "These things can become serious very quickly if you let them. But I am not the only person with an opinion in this room, I know that," he added. 

As Gower turned towards the other panellists, which also included former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul, Rashid Latif asked him: "What did you see?"

"I think Nabi said we will bowl first," responded Umar Gul. 

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan captain himself, then explained what goes down usually when the toss takes place. 

"When a toss takes place between two captains, one captain tells the other what he wants to do," explained Latif. "So Virat Kohli told Nabi 'we will bowl first'. However, later you have to say the same thing officially, so he repeated it," added Latif. 

The former Pakistan captain said there is "nothing [fishy] in all this" but added that he was surprised when he saw the reaction from some people in Pakistan. 

India thump Afghanistan by 66 runs

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit a blistering 74 to set up India's first win at the Twenty20 World Cup with a 66-run drubbing of Afghanistan on Wednesday as Virat Kohli's team avoided a shock early exit.

The Indian batting finally fired with Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, putting on 140 for the opening wicket to guide India to 210 for two in their must-win Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament's highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs.

They still remain in the hunt for the semi-finals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last four from the group.

India, who came in as hot favourites but crashed to two straight losses, needed to win their remaining three games and depend on others for their entry in the semis.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

