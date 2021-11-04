Diwali 2021: Bollywood glams up for the festival of love and lights

It's Diwali time in Bollywood and celebrities are bringing their fashion A-game to mark the special occasion.

The Hindu festival of lights, which is celebrated for five days, is one of the most joyous occasions worldwide where people get a chance to host parties, light fire crackers and of course, dress up!

From Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker and Amitabh Bachchan, take a look at how your favourite celebrities are celebrating the much-awaited festival:





Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, who dressed in a fuchsia pink outfit for the day, shared a glimpse of her morning pooja with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, who had also donned similar coloured lehanga choli as her mum's.

"Happy Diwali may love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart @kunalkemmu," captioned Soha alongside the post.







Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora also sent love and light to all of her fans via Instagram.

"Happy Diwali," wrote the diva as she shared a clip from her Diwali morning.



The Bachchans The Bachchan family marked the auspicious occasion with special prayers. Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in a pink kurta whereas Abhishek donned a navy blue shirt. Both Aishwarya and Jaya kept their looks simple in pastel colours.

"to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response ..," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.





Ritesh Deshmukh

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a photo of himself in a yellow kurta.

"Diwali in Babhalgaon, Latur," he captioned alongside his photos.







Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar slipped into an orange lehenga choli and tied her hair up in a neat bun.

"We all need a velvet touch in life," wrote Swara on her Diwali wish on Instagram.





Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wished fans all the way from California USA.

"Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," wrote the diva alongside her photos in an ivory lehenga choli.







Farhan Akhtar

Director Farhan Akhtar also shared a glimpse of his Diwali rituals and wished fans on the happy occasion.







