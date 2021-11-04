 
entertainment
Chadwick Boseman's name featured as tribute in 'The Harder They Fall'

Chadwick Boseman's name featured as tribute in 'The Harder They Fall'

The newly launched Netflix film, The Harder They Fall revealed to have a nice little tribute to the late American actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Fans were left touched after finding out that the film recalls the Black Panther actor who passed away in August 2020 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Taking to Twitter, the Strong Black Lead shared a shot from the film that appears after 27 minutes in which a train can be seen, clearly showing, “C. A. Boseman” written on it.

“Our favorite trivia from #The Harder They Fall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman,” the tweet read.

The film, having an all-black cast, features real-life stories and is based on iconic figures.

Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and Regina King will also be seen starring in the film. 

