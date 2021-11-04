Punjab authorities to replace police officials over failure to restrict TLP rally: sources

Proscribed outfit's protestors clashing against police personnel on a road in Punjab. Photo: Geo.tv/file

Sources say Lahore Operations DIG, CCPO, Sheikhupura RPO, Gujranwala RPO, and several SP's to be removed.

Proscribed outfit's protesters still on the streets in Gujranwala's Wazirabad area on the seventh day.

Internet service still terminated in the city, movement remains suspended due to the blockage of bridge between Wazirabad and Gujrat.

Authorities have decided to replace police officials of Lahore and two other districts of Punjab over their failure in making timely efforts to restrict proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) rally, sources said Thursday.



Sources privy to the matter said that the officials to be replaced include Lahore's deputy inspector general operations, capital city police officer, Sheikhupura regional police officer (RPO), Gujranwala RPO, and several superintendents of police.

Meanwhile, the proscribed outfit's protesters are still on the streets in Gujranwala's Wazirabad.

Life in the city couldn't return to normalcy due to the presence of protesters at Allah Wala Chowk as the internet service is still terminated in the city, while the movement remains suspended due to the blockage of the connecting bridge between Wazirabad and Gujrat.

Educational institutes and markets are also closed.

Even after the government struck a deal with the proscribed outfit on Sunday, the protesters in Gujranwala hadn't returned home.



Following the agreement, the residents of Rawalpindi had breathed a sigh of relief as the authorities opened all roads for traffic after a 12-day closure.

However, the Lahore-Islamabad portion of GT Road was still closed for traffic as the authorities had yet to take any measures to fill the trench dug up near Chiragh Toll Plaza as of Monday morning.

'Agreement with govt a victory for Islam and Pakistan'

On Sunday, officials from the PTI government's negotiating team had held a press conference to update the public about their talks with the TLP.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser were present on behalf of the government at the press conference, while Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman was also present.

Rehman had started the news conference held in Islamabad, saying talks with the TLP have been "successful" and that an "agreement" had been reached.

Details of the agreement, however, he had said would be revealed at a "suitable time". He had added that the positive outcomes of the agreement will be seen in the coming days.

He had said that the agreement reached with the government was not a victory or defeat of any individual, but a victory of Islam and Pakistan.

Rehman had shared that a steering committee has been constituted under the agreement which will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, while Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi from TLP will join the committee. He had said the committee will become active from today and start its work.

"The government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion under an environment of mutual trust, and an agreement has been reached between the two sides," Rehman had announced, clarifying that the talks did not take place under any duress or in an atmosphere of tension.

He had said that rationality had prevailed over sentimentalism and a consensus had been reached between the government and the proscribed TLP movement.