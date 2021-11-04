 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot to play the Queen in Disney’s ‘Snow White’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Gal Gadot to play the Queen in Disney’s ‘Snow White’
Gal Gadot to play the Queen in Disney’s ‘Snow White’

Disney is reportedly in final negotiations with Gal Gadot to helm the evil queen character in the outlets’ upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White. 

According to Deadline, the studio is set remake its 1937 famed animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. 

The Wonder Woman actor will star against the West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler, who was signed as the ‘fairest’ princess earlier in June.

Fans can’t wait to see Gadot play the wicked character and deliver the iconic dialogue “Mirror Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all” on big screen.

The production of the much-anticipated film is slated to start in 2022 and will be helmed by Marc-Webb who is known for his work in helming The Amazing Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, the studio is also remaking The Little Mermaid, Lilo and Stitch and Pinocchio

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

Jay-Z deletes Instagram a day later of joining

Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

Anti-monarchy group criticises the Queen for using helicopter two days after Glasgow speech

'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle does not approve of Prince Harry'
Queen travels to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors' clearance

Queen travels to Sandringham via helicopter after doctors' clearance

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace

RM addresses letter to BTS ARMY, wishes them love and peace
Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date

Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date
'Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer are deeply in love'

'Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer are deeply in love'
Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him

Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him
Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol

Jennifer Garner talks about consuming 'the right amount' of alcohol
Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home

Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home
Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why

Ryan Reynolds takes break from acting, shares why
Kim Kardashian says she 'understands' Pete Davidson's 'allure'

Kim Kardashian says she 'understands' Pete Davidson's 'allure'

Latest

view all