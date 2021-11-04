 
PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour of Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced the schedule for the West Indies men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan, confirming that the side will visit the country in December.

According to a statement by the PCB, West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals and as many ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 13–22.

The PCB said that this will be the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three T20Is. The two-time former 50-over world champions will also be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

According to the cricket governing body, the December ODIs will form part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event.

Schedule

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure


More to follow.

