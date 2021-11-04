Here's why Kanye West thought Donald Trump was a reflection of him

American rapper Kanye West held a soft spot for Donald Trump during his presidency, as per close friend, singer John Legend.

Speaking in a recent interview with Danny Goldberg, the 44-year-old singer revealed that Kanye has never been a political person.

"I don't see Kanye as a political person at all. We never talked about politics. He had never voted before 2020," said Legend.

Legend also revealed that Kanye supported Trump because the rapper felt something about the President mirrored himself.

As Legend told Goldberg, "He saw in Trump the kind of underdog narcissist that he sees in himself."

Hwoever, Trump's unpopular policies changed West's perception of him before he finally ran his own presidential election campaign in 2020.