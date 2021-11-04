Kim Kardashian finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following dinner date

The duo met up for a specially-arranged dinner at Davidson’s favorite Staten Island restaurant Campania

Kim Kardashian may not be looking for something serious at the moment but according to sources, the reality star finds Pete Davidson ‘charming’ following her hushed dinner date with him in New York’s Staten Island, reported E! News.



The duo met up for a specially-arranged dinner at Davidson’s favorite Staten Island restaurant Campania on Tuesday, November 2, just days after being photographed holding hands over the Halloween weekend. Following this, a source close to Kardashian assured that things between the two are “definitely casual” despite the chemistry they share.

An exclusive source told E! News, “Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now. She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them.”

Another inside was quoted saying, “Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."

While Davidson and Kardashian’s Halloween night out was termed an “an innocent night out with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, their dinner date has sparked definitive rumors about their budding ‘friendship’.

Another source told the outlet: “Kim thinks Pete's hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."