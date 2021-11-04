Former PEMRA DG dismissed for 'harassing' a female worker

Photo: Online

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq on Thursday ordered the dismissal of former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) director-general, Haji Adam, over allegations of harassing a female worker.



Moreover, co-accused PEMRA General Manager Fakhruddin was demoted and issued a penalty of Rs500,000.

Tariq directed PEMRA authorities to install CCTV cameras everywhere in the office's premises to avoid such incidents.

She also ordered the formation of an anti-harassment committee to address such complaints.

The victim had filed a complaint against Adam in January 2020, following which the ombudsperson issued an interim order for his suspension in February 2020.

At this, the former PEMRA DG had reached out to the Islamabad High Court. However, his plea challenging Tariq's orders was rejected by the high court.