 
sports
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
AFP

New Zealand load up spin options for India Tests

By
AFP

Friday Nov 05, 2021

New Zealand load up spin options for India Tests

  • New Zealand has announced a 15-man Test squad for the India tour. 
  • The Black Caps have taken five spinners in the squad. 
  • Coach Gary Stead said they have picked spinners as they have turned out successful during recent tours to the sub-continent.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand included five spinners in a 15-man Test squad named Friday to tour India later this month in the Black Caps' opening series of their World Test Championship defence.

The New Zealanders won the inaugural Championship after defeating India in the final at Southampton in June, with the next cycle of matches continuing until 2023.

Coach Gary Stead said selectors had tailored the squad to spin-friendly conditions.

"The success of our spinners on recent tours to the sub-continent has been encouraging and we hope they can once again feature prominently," he said.

Veteran Mitchell Santner will lead the slow-ball attack, supported by Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, rookie Rachin Ravindra and part-timer Glenn Phillips.

Pace bowlers Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson have also been included, although Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme both chose to skip the tour.

Stead said the Black Caps were fired up about defending their title.

"Touring India is one of the greatest experiences in cricket and I know our guys are really looking forward to the challenge," he said.

Related items

"It's fair to say we're expecting spin-friendly conditions and it's great to have a range of options in this department."

New Zealand will play two Tests in India, the first in Kanpur from November 25-29 and the second in Mumbai from December 3-7.

There will also be three Twenty20 matches on November 17, 19 and 21 featuring the same Black Caps squad currently contesting the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of tournament

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of tournament
WATCH: Cricket Umpire Aleem Dar plays a shot in 'style'

WATCH: Cricket Umpire Aleem Dar plays a shot in 'style'
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik depict what life is like after 11 years of marriage, child

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik depict what life is like after 11 years of marriage, child
India vs Afghanistan: Watch 'dummy' Arnab Goswami lose his temper at match fixing allegations

India vs Afghanistan: Watch 'dummy' Arnab Goswami lose his temper at match fixing allegations
Fact check: Did the Afghan cricket board really thank India for 'paying' well?

Fact check: Did the Afghan cricket board really thank India for 'paying' well?
Shane Warne sent me 'inappropriate, X-rated messages': Reality TV star

Shane Warne sent me 'inappropriate, X-rated messages': Reality TV star
PCB announces schedule for West Indies' tour of Pakistan

PCB announces schedule for West Indies' tour of Pakistan
T20 World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets

T20 World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets
Pakistan-born Rafiq reiterates 'institutional racism' charge after Ballance's admission

Pakistan-born Rafiq reiterates 'institutional racism' charge after Ballance's admission
India vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis slam match fixing theories

India vs Afghanistan: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis slam match fixing theories
India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy

India vs Afghanistan 'match fixing': Rashid Latif, David Gower clarify toss controversy
T20 World Cup: I am backing both India and Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar says

T20 World Cup: I am backing both India and Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar says

Latest

view all