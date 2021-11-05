 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

A fellow victim of Jeffrey Epstein has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre for £15 million

This lawsuit has been filed against Ms Guiffre by American artist Rina Oh.

Photo: Rina Oh
Photo: Rina Oh

t states, Defendant (Giuffre) knew or should have known that, at all relevant times, Plaintiff was a young victim of Epstein and not a co-conspirator of Epstein or a part of his inner circle of criminals.”

It also goes on to demand, $20 million (£15 million) in damages since, “On the First Cause, that Plaintiff be awarded compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial and which is otherwise incalculable at this time, but is not less than Ten Million ($10,000,000). Dollars."

“On the First Cause of Action, that Plaintiff be awarded punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but in no event less than Ten Million ($10,000,000) Dollars.”

This case comes just a week after Giuffre was accused of recruiting girls for Epstein’s pleasure. 

More From Entertainment:

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl
Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’
Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with

Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with
Lionel Richie signs deal with Universal Music Publishing

Lionel Richie signs deal with Universal Music Publishing
Chris Evans awarded title of the 2021 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Chris Evans awarded title of the 2021 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Johnny Depp granted access to Amber Heard's phone records to disprove 'assault' pics

Johnny Depp granted access to Amber Heard's phone records to disprove 'assault' pics
Alyssa Milano opens up about her challenging experience of childbirth

Alyssa Milano opens up about her challenging experience of childbirth

Latest

view all