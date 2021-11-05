Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwayne Johnson recently surprised fans with a “big fat giveaway” he had slated for the 4th day of the #12DaysOfRedNotice event.

The announcement was made on Instagram, via a video where Dwanta Claus could be heard saying, “Here we go, this is day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice, a big big day on day 4 because, this the day that Red Notice opens.”

During the course of the video, he also went on to say, “So here’s the thing, any of you who go see Red Notice, in any cinema across the country, you guys get free popcorn, free soda, free candy, all day, all night, happening today. Enjoy Red Notice.”

Every single day of these 12 days will be big fat giveaways, with big, fun, cool [expletive] brought to you by my Netflix partners and of course Dwanta Claus himself.

