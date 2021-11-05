 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice
Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwayne Johnson recently surprised fans with a “big fat giveaway” he had slated for the 4th day of the #12DaysOfRedNotice event.

The announcement was made on Instagram, via a video where Dwanta Claus could be heard saying, “Here we go, this is day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice, a big big day on day 4 because, this the day that Red Notice opens.”

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

During the course of the video, he also went on to say, “So here’s the thing, any of you who go see Red Notice, in any cinema across the country, you guys get free popcorn, free soda, free candy, all day, all night, happening today. Enjoy Red Notice.”

Every single day of these 12 days will be big fat giveaways, with big, fun, cool [expletive] brought to you by my Netflix partners and of course Dwanta Claus himself.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’
Prince Harry ‘stumped’ by household item in days as a military cadet: ‘I wasn’t a prince’

Prince Harry ‘stumped’ by household item in days as a military cadet: ‘I wasn’t a prince’
Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'
Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene
ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl
Royal family ‘washes its hands’ from Prince Andrew’s case: report

Royal family ‘washes its hands’ from Prince Andrew’s case: report
Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m

Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Latest

view all