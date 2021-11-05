 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton's wedding plans take drastic turn one week before grand event

Paris Hilton’s wedding plans took a dramatic turn as she changed the venue just a week before she was set to walk down the aisle.

According to Page Six, the Cooking with Paris star will be saying ‘I do’ to Carter Reum at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s estate, which is also where the reception will take place.

Previously, it was understood that the lavish three-day ceremony would be staged at the Good Shepherd Church in Beverly Hills but an attendant of the wedding shared that plans have changed drastically.

"It changed about a week or so ago. It's changed several times. Originally, they were going to get married in the church, but they switched it about a week or so ago,' a source told the publication," the source said. 

