Friday Nov 05 2021
Kim Kardashian fans think Kris Jenner engineers her romance with Pete Davidson

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Kim Kardashian's excited fans seemed to be very vigilant about her rumoured romance with Pete Davidson as the star has been linked to the comedian for last few days.

The 'Keeping up With Kardashians' star's fans are beginning to smell a rat as she has been giving more time and exposure to her reported affair with the Saturday Night Live comedian.

The 41-year-old has been in news since the pair kissed in a Disney-inspired sketch on SNL, when Kanye's ex was hosting.

The two celebrity stars were then seen holding hands over the Halloween weekend before going on a couple of dates in New York.

The mom-of-four's followers and admirers are getting sceptical about the nature of the relationship and have started speculating that it is a "PR stunt" being manufactured by momager Kris Jenner for the family's new reality show on Hulu as Kim is currently filming their first series of the the new TV venture.

 One fan tweeted: "We’re all in agreement that this Kim Kardashian x Pete Davidson is a PR stunt orchestrated by Kris, right?"

Another person wrote: : "Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian now?? They have Kris working OVERTIME for that Hulu show."

The third one penned : "kim kardashian and pete davidson??? in this economy??? say what you want about that family but kris jenner is the best PR manager of all time".

Kris has also been blamed of leaking the photos of Kim and Pete holding hands when on a rollercoaster ride at Knotts Scary Farm. Whatever, the comedian is loving the attention that is coming from the speculation about his relationship with the reality star

