CNG stations to remain closed in Sindh, Balochistan from Sunday to Monday: SSGC

CNG Station seen closed due to halting of gas supply to CNG stations in Karachi on Saturday, June 26, 2021. — PPI/File

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations to fulfil domestic requirements.

Suspension to remain in place from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday.

Last month, SSGC had suspended gas supply for 10 days — from Oct 16-25.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced that the gas supply to CNG stations in Balochistan and Sindh would be suspended from Sunday to Monday and as a result, they would remain closed.



In a statement, the SSGC said the supply would remain suspended from 8am November 7 (Sunday) to 8am November 8 (Monday).

The gas supply company said the suspension was being made to fulfil the requirements of domestic consumers.

Last month, the SSGC had suspended the gas supply to CNG stations for 10 days — from 8am October 16 (Saturday) to 8pm October 25 (Monday).