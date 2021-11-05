Ed Sheeran's toddler Lyra stans this rock band's music: Read Inside

British singer Ed Sheeran is talking about daughter Lyra's unconventional taste in music.

Sheeran, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn, confessed that his 14-month-old tot greatly enjoys Black Sabbath songs.

In a clip from the 30-year-old's interview at the The Jonathan Ross Show, the Shape of You hitmaker briefly touched on his daily routine with Lyra.

"What we do is, I got really into vinyl in lockdown. I go down in the morning, I give her her porridge, I pick one vinyl and flip it all day," laughed the singer.

He continued,"She loves Black Sabbath. That's always a good one. Paranoid album. Starting off with War Pigs in the morning, it's the best."