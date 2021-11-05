Ed Sheeran's toddler Lyra stans this rock band's music: Read Inside

Friday Nov 05, 2021
British singer Ed Sheeran is talking about daughter Lyra's unconventional taste in music.
Sheeran, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn, confessed that his 14-month-old tot greatly enjoys Black Sabbath songs.
In a clip from the 30-year-old's interview at the The Jonathan Ross Show, the Shape of You hitmaker briefly touched on his daily routine with Lyra.
"What we do is, I got really into vinyl in lockdown. I go down in the morning, I give her her porridge, I pick one vinyl and flip it all day," laughed the singer.
He continued,"She loves Black Sabbath. That's always a good one. Paranoid album. Starting off with War Pigs in the morning, it's the best."