Celine Dion says she's 'so thankful' for her family amid SPS battle

Celine Dion announced her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022

Céline Dion has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, even amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

In a rare video message posted to her Instagram on Thursday, November 27, the powerhouse singer said the holiday serves as a “beautiful reminder to slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks."

Looking radiant in a golden polo neck paired with a black cardigan and trousers, the five-time Grammy winner told fans that gathering with loved ones remains one of life’s greatest gifts.

"There's something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around a full table over the phone or even just in your heart," Dion, 57, expressed, adding, "I'm so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me."

She ended her holiday message with a wish for her fans: "May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace, and with gratitude for everything — even the little things."

The My Heart Will Go On singer further captioned the video, "Wishing everyone a beautiful and peaceful Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with love, gratitude, and precious moments with the people who mean the most to you. - Celine xx…"

Dion has endured enormous personal loss in recent years, including the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016 and the passing of her brother Daniel just days later. Her 2022 diagnosis has created new challenges.

In a previous video explaining her SPS diagnosis, Dion explained, "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Still, she remains determined. "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day," she said.