Witney Carson talks comeback season after winning another Mirrorball

Witney Carson, the former Dancing with the Stars champion, was over the moon on winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball for the second time, with Robert Irwin.

The Bachelor star won her first trophy when she was 19-years-old alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

In an interview at the Good Morning America with Irwin and rest of the 34 finalists, the Dancin’: It’s on! actress revealed what made this victory twice the time special than before.

"The first time I won, I was 19 years old, and now I'm 32 so I have kids now, and so, to celebrate with them and my husband was so special," she said. "And then the fact that Alfonso gave me the Mirrorball [trophy], it's kind of like, really full circle for me."

The winners also shared a rare insight into the rehearsals and the injury it caused.

Carson recalled, "I get tossed by the guys, and Robert usually catches me, and there was one time that we did it, and it just like killed his ribs, so I took it out. His health is my number one priority."

Irwin chimed in talking about his rub injury said, “It’s painful, but, you know, no pain, no gain, but it’s all good.”

Despite the severe injury, the two pulled of three finale dances, a judge's choice quickstep, an instant cha cha dance and freestyle, and Irwin described their freestyle performance as a "thank you" to everyone who helped them on their dancing journey.

In addition to Irwin and Carson, other competitors included, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.