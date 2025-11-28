‘DWTS’ Robert Irwin’s victory sparks record fan engagement

Dancing with the Stars season 34 has been on record breaking streak all the way up to its finale.

In the three-hour episode of finale, which was aired on November 26, crowned Robert Irwin and Witney Carson as the winners, awarding them Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

The final episode earned 9.24 million total viewers and a 2.15 rating with adults ages 18-49.

Here is a cleaner version with fewer commas and no dashes:

Among adults 18 to 49 the show almost doubled last season’s finale, as it became the strongest finale in ten years. The last time ratings were this high was in 2015 when Bindi Irwin won the Mirrorball with her partner Derek Hough.

As per the ABC news, the finale is the top entertainment telecast since the channel aired the Oscars earlier this year.

It captured a 53% audience share in the demo the largest share of available viewers for any broadcast entertainment series telecast since the 2004 series finale of Friends.

According to Variety, the show also continues to grow on social media with 6.9 million total social interactions, growing 109% over the current season average and 67% over the show’s previous season finale.

On winning Irwin took to his Instagram account, sharing a reel from the moment in history.

He captioned the post, "Dreams do come true [pink heart]."

In addition to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, other competitors included, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

Each couple performed three different dances — a judges’ pick, an instant dance (which they found out the style and song five minutes before) and a freestyle.