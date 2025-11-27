 
Geo News

David Beckham balances sport and service on visit to Indian school

David Beckham teaches football to schoolchildren during India visit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

David Beckham returns to the classroom on education mission in India
David Beckham returns to the classroom on education mission in India

Sir David Beckham returned to the classroom on Thursday but far from his Chingford County High roots as he taught a group of enthusiastic students the basics of football. 

Britain's newest knight of the realm travelled to India on behalf of Education Above All, a Qatar-based foundation dedicated to offering quality education and employment opportunities to children in underprivileged communities across the globe. 

Sharing highlights on Instagram, the 50-year-old star revealed he was greeted with a traditional welcome dance upon arriving at a school in Visakhapatnam. 

Beckham looked completely at ease as he joined in various activities, including demonstrating one-touch football techniques. 

The former Manchester United and England legend showed he still has remarkable control, effortlessly balancing a football on his shoulders before helping the pupils plant trees in the school garden.

'It gives us great joy that Sir David Beckham chose to visit one of our MJP schools, P. Madhavi Latha, secretary, MJPAPBCWRIES, told The Hindu Times

'His presence at our school in a place like Kothavalasa is a reminder that when we work with the right intent and dedication, extraordinary things can happen.'

Beckham also listened attentively as students led discussions, then toured an exhibition showcasing English, Mathematics, and Science projects proudly prepared by local children. 

Later, he took part in a tree-planting ceremony, where students explained how each sapling can be digitally scanned and tagged for future tracking.

More From Entertainment

Ana de Armas carries on fitness routine as she moves on from Tom Cruise
Ana de Armas carries on fitness routine as she moves on from Tom Cruise
Cynthia Erivo, Shaggy, Ciara: All Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers
Cynthia Erivo, Shaggy, Ciara: All Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers
Cruz Beckham breaks down amid feud with brother Brooklyn: 'life is too short'
Cruz Beckham breaks down amid feud with brother Brooklyn: 'life is too short'
Sharon Osbourne latest act made Ozzy fans emotional
Sharon Osbourne latest act made Ozzy fans emotional
Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman enjoy family boat trip ahead of Netflix show
Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman enjoy family boat trip ahead of Netflix show
Katie Price fears for Harvey's health as new weight loss drug considered video
Katie Price fears for Harvey's health as new weight loss drug considered
Jeff Brazier seen without wedding ring after announcing split from Kate
Jeff Brazier seen without wedding ring after announcing split from Kate
Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders
Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders
Molly Mae Hague enjoys ballet day with Bambi after emotional weekend
Molly Mae Hague enjoys ballet day with Bambi after emotional weekend