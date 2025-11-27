David Beckham balances sport and service on visit to Indian school

David Beckham returns to the classroom on education mission in India

Sir David Beckham returned to the classroom on Thursday but far from his Chingford County High roots as he taught a group of enthusiastic students the basics of football.

Britain's newest knight of the realm travelled to India on behalf of Education Above All, a Qatar-based foundation dedicated to offering quality education and employment opportunities to children in underprivileged communities across the globe.

Sharing highlights on Instagram, the 50-year-old star revealed he was greeted with a traditional welcome dance upon arriving at a school in Visakhapatnam.

Beckham looked completely at ease as he joined in various activities, including demonstrating one-touch football techniques.

The former Manchester United and England legend showed he still has remarkable control, effortlessly balancing a football on his shoulders before helping the pupils plant trees in the school garden.

'It gives us great joy that Sir David Beckham chose to visit one of our MJP schools, P. Madhavi Latha, secretary, MJPAPBCWRIES, told The Hindu Times.

'His presence at our school in a place like Kothavalasa is a reminder that when we work with the right intent and dedication, extraordinary things can happen.'

Beckham also listened attentively as students led discussions, then toured an exhibition showcasing English, Mathematics, and Science projects proudly prepared by local children.

Later, he took part in a tree-planting ceremony, where students explained how each sapling can be digitally scanned and tagged for future tracking.