Nic Cupac, Indiana Jones 5 crew member, found dead in his hotel room

Indiana Jones 5 crew member Nic Cupac has been found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes, Walt Disney Studios confirmed to media on Thursday.



Cupac, 54, was an industry veteran who also worked on the Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park films, recently flying to Morocco to help film Indiana Jones 5.



"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed," a rep for the production told New York Post.

His cause of death was not publicly disclosed, but he is thought to have died of natural causes. His sudden passing was reportedly not production-related.

The sequel appears to have been plagued by problems from the start of filming over the summer.



East London residents revealed in June that the filming on location in their neighbourhood was making life "a living hell" for them. The entire street was blocked off for days and caused major headaches.

Cupac's grip work involved helping build and maintain the rigging equipment that supports cameras.