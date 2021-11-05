Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie wants to get engaged to beau Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie seems to have found true love as things between her and music executive boyfriend Elliot Grainge is "getting serious".

As per a source, the duo is reportedly thinking about taking it to the next level by getting engaged.

"They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," the insider tells E! News.

"They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless.

"They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama,

"She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home.