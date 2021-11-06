 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

‘90% of people think India vs Afghanistan match was fixed’, says Shoaib Akhtar

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar Friday said that 90% of people think India vs Afghanistan match was “fixed” after a dismal performance from the Afghan team in their T20 World Cup fixture two days back.

The former pacer's comments came during Geo News' programme "Jashn-e-Cricket", as social media exploded with claims and memes that the match was fixed.

The Indian openers played splendidly and handed Afghanistan a mammoth 211-run target. In response, the opposition could not even get close, as they made 144 for the loss of seven in 20 overs.

The former Pakistani pacer echoed the sentiments of many cricketers and sports lovers who were of the view that the Afghan team did not play with their full potential.

While sharing his views on the show, Akhtar said that Pakistanis wanted to see India in the T20 World Cup final after the Men In Blue handed Scotland a thrashing, which boosted their chances of reaching the tournament's semi-final.

"We will crush India again in the finals,” he said.

Shedding light on his on-air spat with PTV Sports anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz, Akhtar said as opposed to his nature, he had decided not to indulge in a dispute.

"I decided not to say anything on the show as my mother is aged [...] I want to please Allah and Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), not people," the former pacer said.

Akhtar thanked his fans for supporting him following the event and mentioned that he had "left Dr Nauman and the state broadcaster on the same night".

"My sister had asked me to leave the show," he added.

