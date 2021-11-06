 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kumail Nanjiani says it took 4 months to perfect ‘Eternals’ Bollywood scene

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani said he spent months perfecting the dance sequence which was the hardest part of the entire film.
Kumail Nanjiani said he spent months perfecting the dance sequence which was the hardest part of the entire film.

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is opening up about his Bollywood sequence in his new Marvel film, Eternals.

During a virtual press conference, the Academy Award-nominated star said he spent months perfecting the dance sequence, which was the hardest part of the entire film.

"When we first talked about the movie, [director Chloé Zhao] was like, 'There's a Bollywood dance sequence,' and I was like, 'Chloe, I don't think I can do that,'" he shared.

"She's like, 'OK, we'll make it a Bollywood action scene.'"

“Soon as I got to London, she's like, 'It's a dance sequence’. I was like, 'Get me a dance teacher right now.,’” he said.

Nanjiani said he worked with choreographer Nileeka Bose “for months” with 50 people listed for the scene.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Nanjiani said: "It was so outside my comfort zone. Ultimately, for me, all that came down to trust."

"Just in meeting [Zhao], I was like, 'Oh, she's not going to let me suck in this thing. So if she wants me to do something, I'm going to do it,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson
Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Latest

view all