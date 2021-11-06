 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West still referring to her as his 'wife'

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

However, the beauty mogul has a different view on what their future looks like

Kanye West stunned everyone after he referred to Kim Kardashian as his 'wife.'

The KKW beauty founder reacted to the same confession by her former husband, who she filed for divorce earlier this year. 

A source close to Kim revealed Kanye, now known as Ye, indeed "is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out."

However, the beauty mogul has a different view on what their future looks like.

About a plausible reconciliation, the insider said, "There's no chance for reconciliation at this point."

According to a second source, Kim "isn't surprised" by Ye's latest comments.

"She knows he has his feelings and doesn't hold back on sharing them," that insider told E! News. "Kanye has made it very clear he doesn't want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider."

However, as the source noted, Kim "tried for a long, long time" to make their marriage work but eventually "reached her breaking point."

Nonetheless, the insider explained, "Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but she's not interested in getting back together."

