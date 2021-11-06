 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran thinks 15-month-old daughter Lyra also contracted COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

The British singer-songwriter said he feels his toddler daughter also contracted the novel virus

Ed Sheeran came forth revealing the horrors of testing positive for COVID-19, with a toddler in the house.

The British singer-songwriter said he feels his toddler daughter also contracted the novel virus. 

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old singer — who is vaccinated for the coronavirus — said, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he told Stern, adding that three days were "really bad."

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]," Sheeran said. 

"I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude," he added. 

The Shape of You singer said that as soon as he got a cold, he started to get tested "every single day."

"I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it," he said. The singer shared that he was out of COVID isolation earlier this week.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself singing onstage. "If you see me out and about I've had the all-clear and done my quarantine."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West still referring to her as his 'wife'

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West still referring to her as his 'wife'
'A self-portrait in songs': Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics

'A self-portrait in songs': Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics
Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer

Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer
Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads

Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads
Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer

Amy Winehouse's last concert dress to go under the hammer
American veterans unwilling to receive awards from Prince Harry?

American veterans unwilling to receive awards from Prince Harry?
Prince Charles to visit Barbados as it becomes republic

Prince Charles to visit Barbados as it becomes republic
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie wants to get engaged to beau Elliot Grainge

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie wants to get engaged to beau Elliot Grainge
Lagertha actress shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Vikings'

Lagertha actress shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Vikings'

Billy Porter issues apology to Harry Styles over Vogue cover outrage

Billy Porter issues apology to Harry Styles over Vogue cover outrage

Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani

Latest

view all