KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

KL Rahul on November 5 professed love for his rumored girlfriend, Athiya Shetty in a lovely birthday post.

The Hero star just turned 29 and among many warm wishes, Rahul's caught everyone's attention.

As the cricketer wished the Bollywood star a very happy birthday, he also made their relationship public.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rahul dropped two adorable pictures of the duo’s London trip, donning bright smiles and looking picture-perfect together.

The sportsman also penned down a little note along with the swoon-worthy pictures.

He wrote, “Happy birthday my @athiyashetty” with a heart emoji.

The birthday girl herself couldn’t resist and dropped a heart and a world emoji in response.



There have been numerous speculations about the pair's romance however, they remained tight-lipped in this regards.

On the work front, the Mubarakan actor last starred in Motichoor Chaknachoor along with Nawazuddin Siddique.