Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

At least eight people were killed and many others were severely injured when chaos broke out during Travis Scott’s opening performance at Astroworld music event on Friday in Texas.

Scores of people were gathered together at NRG Park in Houston when suddenly the concertgoers ‘began to compress’ towards the front as soon as the rapper took the stage around 9 p.m.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña held a conference on Saturday during which he told reporters, “People started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Peña also briefed that around 17 patients, including 11 with a cardiac arrest, were shifted to local hospital while more than 300 received treatment at a field hospital set up close to venue.

The Fire Chief also shared that children ‘as young as 10’ sustained injuries in the mass casualty that took place on the opening night of the third annual festival.