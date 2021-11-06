 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

At least eight people were killed and many others were severely injured when chaos broke out during Travis Scott’s opening performance at Astroworld music event on Friday in Texas.

Scores of people were gathered together at NRG Park in Houston when suddenly the concertgoers ‘began to compress’ towards the front as soon as the rapper took the stage around 9 p.m.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña held a conference on Saturday during which he told reporters, “People started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic.”

Peña also briefed that around 17 patients, including 11 with a cardiac arrest, were shifted to local hospital while more than 300 received treatment at a field hospital set up close to venue.

The Fire Chief also shared that children ‘as young as 10’ sustained injuries in the mass casualty that took place on the opening night of the third annual festival.

More From Entertainment:

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Latest

view all