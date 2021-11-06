 
Saturday Nov 06 2021
‘Eternals’ director on casting Harry Styles: “I kept tabs on him since Dunkirk”

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Eternals filmmaker Chloé Zhao shared that she only wanted Harry Styles to helm Thanos's brother, Eros' character for the Marvel installment's postscript scenes.

The X factor alum revealed to have impressed the director with his remarkable acting in Dunkirk.

The Oscar winner filmmaker shared during her talk with Deadline, "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me."

Zhao also reflected on bringing more character to like in the movie.

"I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings," she said.

Opening up on how she channeled Styles for the superhero roleplay, the filmmaker said, "And then, it wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting."

"After meeting him I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did," the Academy Awards winner.

