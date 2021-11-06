 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Prince William and Kate Middleton  will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Thursday November 18, according to a statement.

Daily Express reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will dazzle at star-studded event with Ed Sheeran and James Blunt.

Commenting on the couple's activities, royal expert Richard Palmer said the "period up to Christmas and May/June are probably the busiest in the royal calendar." 

This year's Royal Variety Performance will see Alan Carr as host, and a star-studded musical cast of Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, James Blunt and Anne-Marie, among other big-name musical acts.

The casts of Moulin Rouge and Matilda The Musical will take to the stage, as well as the performers of Cirque du Soleil.

Money raised from the show would go on to help hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

More From Entertainment:

Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson
Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Latest

view all