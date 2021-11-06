 
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead

At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in the southern United States on Friday, authorities said.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said at a press conference.

"We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured," he said, adding the cause of death cannot be confirmed until after medical exams are completed.

"We transported 17 patients to the hospital... 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest."

According to People.com, "Kylie Jenner is unharmed after at least eight people died following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night."

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

According to the report, Kendall Jenner, who was also in attendance, remained unhurt in the incident.

